Amazon's Fallout TV show was watched by 65m people in its first two weeks

Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation is doing alright for itself; not only has it been a hit with the critics, it's been a hit with viewers too - to the tune of 65m people in its first 16 days of release, according to new figures shared by the streaming service.

As reported by Variety, Fallout's big 65m-strong success makes it the second most-watched show on Amazon, only losing out to 2022's The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power - but as the publication notes, Amazon hasn't qualified what it considers a viewer in its figures, so it's unclear how much of the series any of those counted have actually watched.

Even so, it's clearly drawn the crowds, with Amazon adding the live-action Fallout adaptation is its most-watched show ever in the 18-34 age group - not bad considering the youngest of those would have been two when Bethesda's Fallout 3 came out.

We already knew Fallout had been a hit for Amazon, of course - the streaming service said the show had "exceeded [its] expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise" earlier this month - and a second season is already confirmed to be on the way, with its show runners showrunners giving the briefest of teasers for what's in store.

As for Eurogamer, we gave Fallout's first season a big thumbs up, as well as four blue stars. "What a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise," contributor Graeme Virtue wrote in his review.