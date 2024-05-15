Red Dead Redemption 2 headlines PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra games for May

Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for May, with Rockstar's acclaimed cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption 2 leading the charge.

The latest batch of additions for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers will be available to download from 21st May, and are as follows:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

Deceive Inc. (PS5)

The Sims 4 City Living (PS4, requires The Sims 4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4, PS5)

Cat Quest 1 & 2 (PS4)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

In case any of those are new to you, that's Rockstar's well-received open-world cowboy sequel (which follows the recent PlayStation release of its predecessor), a Sims 4 expansion, Deceive Inc's multiplayer "social stealth and subterfuge", cooperative first-person heist shooting in Crime Boss: Rockay City, and real-time strategy city-building via The Settlers: New Allies.

Extra subscribers also get sci-fi survival sim Stranded: Alien Dawn, family friendly action-adventure The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, open-world hacking action in Watch Dogs 2, and Cat Quest 1 & 2 - two super-streamlined, wonderfully approachable mini-RPGs that are a bit of a treat.

But that's not all! Subscribers to Sony's PlayStation Plus Premium tier get all the above alongside a fresh batch of Classics catalogue additions on 21st May:

2Xtreme (PS4, PS5)

G-Police (PS4, PS5)

Worms Pinball (PS4, PS5)

But while one hand giveth, the other takes away. As previously spotted - and now confirmed in Sony's blog post - Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, one of the publisher's flagship first-party titles, will be removed from the PlayStation Plus catalogue on 21st May.