Red Dead Redemption 2 headlines PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra games for May
Alongside Watch Dogs and more.
Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for May, with Rockstar's acclaimed cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption 2 leading the charge.
The latest batch of additions for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers will be available to download from 21st May, and are as follows:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)
- Deceive Inc. (PS5)
- The Sims 4 City Living (PS4, requires The Sims 4)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)
- The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4, PS5)
- Cat Quest 1 & 2 (PS4)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)
- Watch Dogs (PS4)
In case any of those are new to you, that's Rockstar's well-received open-world cowboy sequel (which follows the recent PlayStation release of its predecessor), a Sims 4 expansion, Deceive Inc's multiplayer "social stealth and subterfuge", cooperative first-person heist shooting in Crime Boss: Rockay City, and real-time strategy city-building via The Settlers: New Allies.
Extra subscribers also get sci-fi survival sim Stranded: Alien Dawn, family friendly action-adventure The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, open-world hacking action in Watch Dogs 2, and Cat Quest 1 & 2 - two super-streamlined, wonderfully approachable mini-RPGs that are a bit of a treat.
But that's not all! Subscribers to Sony's PlayStation Plus Premium tier get all the above alongside a fresh batch of Classics catalogue additions on 21st May:
- 2Xtreme (PS4, PS5)
- G-Police (PS4, PS5)
- Worms Pinball (PS4, PS5)
But while one hand giveth, the other takes away. As previously spotted - and now confirmed in Sony's blog post - Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, one of the publisher's flagship first-party titles, will be removed from the PlayStation Plus catalogue on 21st May.