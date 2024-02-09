Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

GTA 5 closes in on 200m copies sold

Red Dead Redemption 2 second best-selling US game over past six years.

GTA 5 will soon pass the astonishing milestone of having sold 200m copies.

The game currently sits on 195m copies sold to date, with more than five million copies shifted over the past three months, publisher Take-Two revealed in its latest financial results.

If its current momentum continues, GTA 5 will pass the 200m mark before the summer. That's around 100m more copies sold than Tetris, and behind only Minecraft (which has sold around 300m copies, it's believed).

The forthcoming GTA 6.Watch on YouTube

Grand Theft Auto has long been a sales juggernaut, but it's hard to over-emphasise just how lucrative GTA 5 has been, thanks to its evergreen GTA Online service and Shark Cards for in-game currency.

Across the entire GTA franchise, 420m games have been sold to date - meaning GTA 5 alone makes up nearly half of that total. It is the biggest-selling title of the past 10 years in the US, based on both the number of copies sold and the money it has made.

Of course, GTA 5 has had plenty of time on sale to hit those 195m copies - it originally launched in September 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, before PS4 and Xbox One ports arrived the following year. GTA 5 finally launched for PC in 2015, and then popped up seven years later for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022.

Spare a thought for Red Dead Redemption 2, which can only boast of being the second best-selling game in the US since its launch six years ago - behind, of course, GTA 5.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has now sold an incredible 61m copies - a huge number that only sounds small in comparison to GTA5! - and far more than the 27m copies sold by Red Dead Redemption 1.

Next up from Rockstar? Well, that'd be a little game named GTA 6. The first GTA 6 trailer was released in December - though I'm sure we don't need to tell you that.

When will GTA 6 release? Ubisoft has pegged its launch for sometime later in 2025.

