Now Rockstar's GTA+ subscription service prices have gone up too

Following the recent price hike for EA Play, as well as price bumps for other video game subscription services over the last year, Rockstar's GTA+ is getting more expensive too.

GTA+ initially arrived as a Grand Theft Auto Online-focused subscription service when it launched for consoles in March 2022, providing members with a regular selection of monthly rewards, including GTA$ and special vehicle upgrades. In November 2023, however, it expanded to include a "rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games" for consoles and mobile, most recently adding Red Dead Redemption to its library.

Since launch, GTA+ has stuck with the same monthly price of £4.99/€5.99/$5.99 USD (annual or multi-month subscriptions are unavailable), but Rockstar has now given the service its first price hike - which sees the cost rising by 40 percent in the UK.

A new price point of £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 USD is now listed for new members on the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores, while existing subscribers (as reported by Rockstar Intel) will be charged the new amount from 11th June. Rockstar recently announced GTA+ members would receive an additional GTA$1m for GTA Online every month between April and August this year, presumably in an effort to sweeten the deal.

Rockstar's GTA+ hike follows EA's decision to increase the price of its EA Play service earlier this week, in a move that's seen annual subscriptions rise from £19.99 to £35.99. Last July, Microsoft increased the cost of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, while Sony pushed up the price of its annual PlayStation Plus membership in September. Today's news comes well ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's highly anticipated launch, which is currently planned for 2025.