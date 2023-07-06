Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

PSA: Xbox Game Pass prices go up today

Cheque mate.

Image credit: GTA5 joins Game Pass this month.
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
This is a quick public service announcement, to remind you that Microsoft will be increasing its Xbox Game Pass prices later today.

At the time of writing, you can still pick up Game Pass Ultimate (which gives you access to games on console, cloud and PC) for £10.99/month, or its console only offering for £7.99/month.

Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.Watch on YouTube

These prices will increase to £12.99/€14.99/$16.99/month for Ultimate and £8.99/€10.99/$10.99 for Console later today, although existing monthly subscribers won't see the changes until 13th August (13th September in Germany).

Meanwhile, for those with a yearly subscription, the new pricing won't take effect until it is time to renew. Game Pass for PC will be unaffected.

This change will be effective for most countries, with the exception of Game Pass console pricing which will remain the same in Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland, and Saudi Arabia.

Microsoft's Game Pass prices at the time of writing.

Xbox Series X will also see a price increase from 1st August in most countries. In the UK, the console will rise from £449.99 to £479.99, while most of Europe will see an increase from €499.99 to €549.99.

When this happens, it will bring the Series X directly in line with Sony's PlayStation 5, which received a price increase in August last year. No price adjustments have been announced for Xbox Series S.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer acknowledged price increases were likely to be on the way last October. "We've held price on our console, we've held price on games and our subscription. I don't think we'll be able to do that forever," he said at the time.

