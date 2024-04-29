Life is Strange studio's Lost Records brings hazy summer vibes and 90s nostalgia in new trailer

It's been a good while since we first laid eyes on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the new narrative adventure from Don't Nod - specifically the team behind Life is Strange 1 & 2 - but the studio has now given us another tantilising peek in a new trailer.

Bloom & Rage - described as the first game in Don't Nod's new "Lost Recordsuniverse" - is intriguingly split across two timelines, with part of its action unfolding in 1995, as high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat embark on a "magical summer" of self-discovery.

But Lost Records is also set some 27 years later, when, after decades without contact, the group is reunited "to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

Don't Nod's reveal trailer at last year's Game Awards largely focused on the events of 1995, showcasing the kind of hazily nostalgic small-town vibes beloved of the studio - and trailer two, which you can see above, is very much in the same vein, introducing the group, and their home of Velvet Cove, from the wobbly camcorder perspective of "quirky introvert" Swann.

There's still no exact release date for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, but it's coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 "late" this year.