Skip to main content

Long read: How TikTok's most intriguing geolocator makes a story out of a game

Where in the world is Josemonkey?

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Life is Strange studio's Lost Records brings hazy summer vibes and 90s nostalgia in new trailer

Coming "late" this year.

A shot from Lost Records: Bloom & Rage showing protagonist Swann Holloway speaking to camera.
Image credit: Don't Nod
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
5 comments

It's been a good while since we first laid eyes on Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the new narrative adventure from Don't Nod - specifically the team behind Life is Strange 1 & 2 - but the studio has now given us another tantilising peek in a new trailer.

Bloom & Rage - described as the first game in Don't Nod's new "Lost Recordsuniverse" - is intriguingly split across two timelines, with part of its action unfolding in 1995, as high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat embark on a "magical summer" of self-discovery.

But Lost Records is also set some 27 years later, when, after decades without contact, the group is reunited "to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

Cover image for YouTube videoLost Records: Bloom & Rage | Lo-fi Summer Trailer
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Lo-fi Summer TrailerWatch on YouTube

Don't Nod's reveal trailer at last year's Game Awards largely focused on the events of 1995, showcasing the kind of hazily nostalgic small-town vibes beloved of the studio - and trailer two, which you can see above, is very much in the same vein, introducing the group, and their home of Velvet Cove, from the wobbly camcorder perspective of "quirky introvert" Swann.

There's still no exact release date for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, but it's coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 "late" this year.

Read this next