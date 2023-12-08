Life is Strange creators return with Lost Records

The original creative team behind Life is Strange have unveiled their long-awaited new project, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, due out late 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S.

Tonight's first teaser, shown at The Game Awards, featured four teens discovering something in the forest - and then one of them reflecting on these events more than two decades later.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a new IP from the Don't Nod team that made the first two Life is Strange titles, before the franchise was continued on elsewhere and the team moved out of Don't Nod's Parisian headquarters to set up shop in Montreal.

Our first look at Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

We first saw a teaser for Lost Records earlier this year, via artwork which suggested a 1990s-era setting. This appears to now be the 'past' era in the game.

In a press release, Don't Nod revealed that Bloom & Rage will be the first game in its fresh "Lost Recordsuniverse" and is a "brand-new story-driven journey through time".

"In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat," the game's plot description reads. "27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again."

Intriguing stuff, and a talented team. One to keep an eye on.