Game of Thrones MMO reportedly in the works

A new massively-multiplayer online RPG set in the world of Game of Thrones is reportedly being worked on by Korean publisher Nexon.

That's according to a new report from The Witcher fansite Redanian Intelligence who got wind (of winter?) of the project, as well as several gameplay details.

The untitled Game of Thrones MMORPG will initially be set in the North, home to the (mostly) heroic Stark family. Indeed, Winterfell and The Wall will be in-game locations.

Curiously, the project is planned to be set within the Game of Thrones timeline around season four and five of the TV series (so, the latter half of A Storm of Swords, stretching into A Dance with Dragons) when Roose Bolton is Warden of the North and Jon Snow is hanging out with the Night's Watch.

Players will choose between either a new male or female protagonist to exist within the game's world, with their unpicked choice still involved in the story - akin to Mass Effect Andromeda.

Game of Thrones has had a mixed history of video game adaptations, from the okay Telltale Games series to various mobile and web game spin-offs. Will this be the one to finally nail Westeros?

The idea of a Game of Thrones MMO sounds like it could fit - the Seven Kingdoms are an enormous landmass which most of the books and earlier TV seasons show characters journeying through for weeks on end (completely abandoned in the final season of the TV show, but that was the least of its issues).

It's unclear for now who the game's developer is - whether it's internal within Nexon or another studio entirely - but the publisher has plenty of MMO experience, and is continuing to invest in a Western presence - most recently with the publishing of The Finals, from Swedish team Embark Studios.

It's also unclear when the game will launch - though I'd consider betting its before the next A Song of Ice and Fire book. We've contacted Nexon for more.