American Truck Simulator's Nebraska expansion out this week

American Truck Simulator's determined trundle across the picturesque highways and byways of the United States continues this week with the launch of its latest paid expansion - and 15th explorable state - Nebraska, on 16th May.

Nebraska was revealed to be in the works last August, bringing American Truck Simulator's current tally of confirmed explorable states up to 17. Since its release in 2016, the trucking sim has expanded to include California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The arrival of Nebraska this week brings us up to 15 states, and developer SCS has already announced Arkansas and Missouri are on the way.

Staying with Nebraska, though, SCS describes it thusly: "Located in the heart of the Great Plains, Nebraska's vast and diverse landscape consists of prairies, rolling hills, and the crucial Platte River. While hauling cargo through the Cornhusker State along historic routes, you will have many opportunities to witness iconic landmarks and truly immerse yourself in the state's spirit, from its pioneer history to the modern energy of cities full of ever-growing industries."

SCS' digital reimagining of Nebraska includes the cities of Lincoln and Omaha, as well as some of the state's most recognisable landmarks and attractions - with the likes of Scotts Bluff National Monument, McConaughy Lake and the Kingsley Hydroplant, the Archway, and Carhenge so far confirmed. Expect the expansion to cost around £9.99 when it launches via Steam on 16th May.

In related news, SCS recently launched American Truck Simulator's 1.50 update into early Experimental Beta, offering brave souls a taste of its various new rendering features - including temporal anti-aliasing support and optimised light computation - as well as a substantial UI overhaul (featuring a flatter, more minimalist design), and the third phase of its ongoing California rework.

The latter introduces two new cities - San Jose and Modesto - as well as complete reworks of San Francisco, Oakland, Stockton, Santa Cruz, Huron, and Fresno. Major routes - including CA-1, US-101, I-5, CA-99, and US-395 - have also seen major overhauls, as has Yosemite National Park. All this, alongside new lane assistant and tooltips options, are available now in Experimental Beta, but SCS suggests anyone looking for a more polished version of 1.50 should wait for its upcoming Open Beta release.