If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

American Truck Simulator's next stop is Kansas

Following launch of Oklahoma expansion.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Following its trundle into Texas at the end of last year, American Truck Simulator has set its sights on a new destination; the next stop on its tour of the US - following the release of its upcoming Oklahoma expansion - will be Kansas.

SCS Software confirmed Oklahoma would be American Truck Simulator's first post-Texas expansion back in November, but the developer has now added a new stop to the driving sim's itinerary, announcing work has begun on Kansas in a post on its website.

Kansas will be American Truck Simulator's 13th explorable state, joining California, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, and, of course, the upcoming Oklahoma expansion.

Watch on YouTube
American Truck Simulator - Kansas Expansion Reveal Teaser.

"Once considered to be the country’s agricultural heartland," SCS explains on the Kansas expansion's Steam page, "'The Sunflower State' has managed to attract many large businesses and develop in other industrial areas due to its central location and convenient infrastructure for logistics operations. But, as the nickname suggests, nature is certainly doing very well to keep up with technological progress, as the state parks and vast prairies offer unique views with a marvelous atmosphere that will leave every trucker passing by with something to remember."

American Truck Simulator's Kansas expansion promises a tour of the state's "native grasslands, streams, abundant blue skies, and green grassland vistas" on its arrival - but there's no indication yet as to when that may be. Kansas likely won't be given a release date until after Oklahoma's launch, and SCS is yet to mark that in the calender either.

As for what comes after Kansas, all signs - given SCS' continued left-to-right, bottom-to-top march across the US - suggest it won't be too long until American Truck Simulator is ready to hit the road and start its journey toward Nebraska.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch