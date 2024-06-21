American Truck Simulator circles Iowa on the map as its next DLC destination

A little over a month after the arrival of its Nebraska DLC, American Truck Simulator has set its sights on a new destination, with SCS Software announcing Iowa - AKA the Corn State AKA the Hawkeye State - as the latest expansion in the works for its vehicular trundling sim.

Since launching back in 2016, American Truck Simulator has - through its gradual succession of DLC releases - made its way across California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Arkansas and Missouri are up next, with the newly announced Iowa to follow. That leaves a couple of holes in the map as SCS continues its east-to-west sweep across the US, but presumably the studio will get around to Louisiana and the Dakotas eventually.

A work-in-progress screenshot from American Truck Simulator's Iowa DLC. | Image credit: SCS Software

Anyway, Iowa! "The Hawkeye State is a blend of natural beauty, rich agricultural heritage, and vibrant cities steeped in culture and history," explains SCS on Iowa's newly launched Steam page. "If you take the time to explore, you'll find Iowa is home to many unique landmarks, which we encourage you to discover and even take a photo or two."

SCS' digital rendition of Iowa (you'll find some work-in-progress images in its announcement post) will take in some of the state's "picturesque rural towns and quaint hills", as well as a number of cities along the Mississippi river. So far, Des Moines is the only real-world location the studio has confirmed for the DLC, but expect plenty more reveals ahead of its release.

When that'll be is anyone's guess given SCS still has to get Arkansas and Missouri out the door before it's Iowa's turn, but, honestly - as someone firmly under its soothing, humming spell of rubber on tarmac - I'll take as much American Truck Simulator as I can get.