Mortal Kombat 2 film ties down release date, but it's not out until next year

The upcoming Mortal Kombat film sequel has secured itself a release date.

New Line Cinema's Mortal Kombat 2 will arrive in cinemas on 24th October, 2025, Deadline reports. It will also play in Imax.

In response to this news, the film's producer Todd Garner said this somewhat far-off release date was not simply to do with how long the project is in post production. "There are numerous factors that come into play such as competitive releases, the studio's slate, marketing focus, audience availability, etc, etc, as well as availability of Imax screens," Garner wrote on social media platform X.

Mortal Kombat 2 serves as a sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat, and is again directed by Simon McQuoid. Joining the cast for the upcoming release is The Boys and Lord of the Rings star Karl Urban, who will play Johnny Cage.

In addition to Urban, Adeline Rudolph - who previously starred in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - will play Princess Kitana. Meanwhile, fellow Sabrina alum Tati Gabrielle is Kitana's bodyguard, Jade.

This is not Gabrielle's first foray into the video game adaptation scene. She also starred as Jo Braddock in 2022's Uncharted film adaptation, and has been cast in The Last of Us' second season as Nora, "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past".

Eurogamer's former editor in chief Wesley Yin-Poole wasn't overly keen on the first Mortal Kombat film when it came out a few years ago, calling it "boring".

"There's just enough low-rent entertainment to prevent the Mortal Kombat movie from being a complete disaster, but it's tough to recommend when it costs £16 to rent online. A tenner straight to Blu-ray feels like a better fit," he wrote in Eurogamer's Mortal Kombat movie review.