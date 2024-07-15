Here's our first look at Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming DLC fighter, Takeda Takahashi

NetherRealm has unveiled our first peek at upcoming DLC fighter, Takeda Takahashi.

Available from 23rd July as part of the Kombat Pack – and from 30th July for everyone else – Yakuza fighter Takahashi has an "inspired moveset" that includes serrated whips, explosive projectiles, and "mastery of teleportation to attack opponents from behind".

"Similar to his cousin Kenshi, Takeda Takahashi was raised a Yakuza. Unlike him, Takeda enjoyed this lifestyle," the description teases. "That's why he was chosen to end Kenshi’s crusade against his masters. The fight mortally wounded Takeda. Unwilling to let his cousin die, Kenshi rushed him to the nearest help: the Shirai Ryu.

"Even after Takeda was healed, Kenshi wouldn't release him. He feared that the Yakuza might kill him for failing his mission. Takeda resisted, attempting to escape repeatedly. But as the months passed, he began to appreciate the Shirai Ryu’s selfless commitment to Earthrealm, a contrast to his past lifestyle. Takeda swore to rip up Earthrealm's underworld by the roots, but he soon learns they are stronger and more tangled than he ever thought possible."

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack – which is available as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or as a separate purchase – includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage and six playable DLC characters – Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi. You'll also secure five DLC Kameo Fighters – Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

New Line Cinema's Mortal Kombat 2 will arrive in cinemas on 24th October, 2025, Deadline reports. It will also play in Imax.