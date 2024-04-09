Mortal Kombat 1 shows off soul-powered DLC fighter Ermac in new trailer

Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming playable DLC character, Ermac, has been given an airing in developer NetherRealm's latest gameplay trailer, ahead of his arrival later this month.

Ermac is a bit of a series regular, having made his debut in 1995's Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3. He's not new to Mortal Kombat 1 either, having already appeared in its Story Mode, but his upcoming DLC release marks the first time he's been playable in-game.

"Ermac," Warner Bros. helpfully explains in the press release accompanying today's trailer, "is a collection of souls bound together by Quan Chi's dark magic that are intended to function as a group mind. But that spell is temporarily undone when Ermac is defeated by Mileena and the mind of King Jerrod, deceased ruler of Outworld and one of the souls in Ermac’s collection, takes control and rejoins the royal family, aiding Empress Mileena’s reign. Eventually, the amalgam of souls reestablishes control, and Ermac retreats to Outworld's shadows. No longer Quan Chi's slave, nor bound to the royal family, he must find a future worth fighting for."

Mortal Kombat 1's new DLC trailer shows Ermac's supernatural abilities in action, offering a look at his teleportion and levitation moves, alongside his ability to grab, lift, and slam opponents by harnessing the power of his souls. And, of course, no Mortal Kombat trailer is complete without a messy Fatality, this time ending in a tiny pile of artfully arranged limbs.

Ermac will initially be made available to owners of Mortal Kombat 1's £34.99 Kombat Pack on 16th April, after which he'll get a standalone DLC release on 23rd April. Today's trailer additionally features new Kameo Fighter Mavado, who'll also appear in the Kombat Pack prior to his standalone release in May.

Ermac is Mortal Kombat 1's fourth playable DLC fighter, following the launch of Omni-Man, Quan Chi, and Peacemaker. NetherRealm's two remaining Kombat Pack additions, Homelander and Takeda Takahashi, will arrive at a later date.