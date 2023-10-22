Mortal Kombat's signature fatalities already make it one of the more unsettling games on the market, but a fan has made it significantly worse by inserting one of gaming's most terrifying horror mascots: Freddy Fazbear.

After giving his viewers a "jumpscare warning", YouTuber Mike Monty showed off HiBlakkes' Freddy Fazbear Over Cyrax mod, which replaces Cyrax with the monstrous animatronic.

I put Freddy Fazbear in Mortal Kombat 1.

"If you don't know, I modded the game so you get Freddy Fazbear," Monty explains in his video, just in case viewers got confused about the unexpected guest star.

"It's just silly… it's really silly is what it is," Monty says, before pulling Freddy in as a Kameo fighter.

Although Freddy retains Cyrax's moves and special abilities, it's Freddy who appears in the game's cinematics, as demonstrated by the "Freddy Fatal" displayed in the video above (thanks, TheGamer).

For more on how to mod your game, Monty has you covered and links to this helpful tutorial. You can download HiBlakkes' Freddy Fazbear Over Cyrax mod right here.

ICYMI, the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has received a new update that's now live, promising numerous improvements.

The latest in the fighting series was released last month across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo's console. However, the Switch version was plagued with numerous issues and vastly inferior visuals. This new update includes visual improvements and bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability fixes, according to the patch notes.

Digital Foundry analysed all versions at launch and concluded the game was too big an ask for the Switch hardware.

Exactly 364 days after its unveiling, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught - NetherRealm's free-to-play character-collecting RPG - is out of beta testing and available to download on iOS and Android.