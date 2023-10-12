Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch receives new update promising performance improvements

The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has received a new update that's now live, promising numerous improvements.

The latest in the fighting series was released last month across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo's console. However, the Switch version was plagued with numerous issues and vastly inferior visuals.

This new update includes visual improvements and bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability fixes, according to the patch notes.

No information on specific fixes have been detailed.

Other additions include the first season of the single-player Invasions mode, as well as some gameplay balance changes, leaderboard fixes, and localisation fixes.

The full patch notes are as follows:

Season 1 of Invasions

Gameplay balance changes

Leaderboards fixes

Visual improvements and general bug fixes

Performance improvements

Stability fixes

Localization fixes

It's likely these changes bring the Switch version in-line with the others, which were updated earlier this month.

Indeed, it appears that a bug that favoured player one in the game was fixed: a line in the patch notes from 2nd October states "Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences".

Fans originally described the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 as "robbery" and "disrespectful" to users.

Digital Foundry analysed all versions at launch and concluded the game was too big an ask for the Switch hardware.