If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch receives new update promising performance improvements

No longer Barakan.

Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: NetherRealm/Warner Bros. Games
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has received a new update that's now live, promising numerous improvements.

The latest in the fighting series was released last month across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo's console. However, the Switch version was plagued with numerous issues and vastly inferior visuals.

This new update includes visual improvements and bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability fixes, according to the patch notes.

Mortal Kombat 1 Official It's In Our Blood Trailer ft Dave BautistaWatch on YouTube

No information on specific fixes have been detailed.

Other additions include the first season of the single-player Invasions mode, as well as some gameplay balance changes, leaderboard fixes, and localisation fixes.

The full patch notes are as follows:

  • Season 1 of Invasions
  • Gameplay balance changes
  • Leaderboards fixes
  • Visual improvements and general bug fixes
  • Performance improvements
  • Stability fixes
  • Localization fixes

It's likely these changes bring the Switch version in-line with the others, which were updated earlier this month.

Indeed, it appears that a bug that favoured player one in the game was fixed: a line in the patch notes from 2nd October states "Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences".

Fans originally described the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 as "robbery" and "disrespectful" to users.

Digital Foundry analysed all versions at launch and concluded the game was too big an ask for the Switch hardware.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch