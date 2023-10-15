Mortal Kombat 1 gives us our first look at the upcoming DLC character Omni-Man

NetherRealm Studios has dropped our first look at Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming DLC character, Omni-Man.

Voiced by JK Simmons, you can see Omni-Man in action – along with the now customary brutal cinematics and fatalities, of course – in the all-new teaser below:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Omni-Man First Look.

"The realms will tremble under the weight of the Viltrum Empire. Omni-Man approaches our timeline," the team teases, before urging players to "get the Premium Edition now" in order to play as Omni-Man.

Omni-Man arrives in November alongside Ermac, Homelander, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda, whilst Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado, Johnny Cage, and Tremor are set to join the Kameo roster.

As NetherRealm intimated in the video description above, these characters will unlock for no additional cost for players with the Premium Edition.

ICYMI, the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has received a new update that's now live, promising numerous improvements.

The latest in the fighting series was released last month across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo's console. However, the Switch version was plagued with numerous issues and vastly inferior visuals. This new update includes visual improvements and bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability fixes, according to the patch notes.

Digital Foundry analysed all versions at launch and concluded the game was too big an ask for the Switch hardware.