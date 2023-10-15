If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1 gives us our first look at the upcoming DLC character Omni-Man

Be afraid, omni very afraid.

Omni Man, Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: NetherRealm Studios
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

NetherRealm Studios has dropped our first look at Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming DLC character, Omni-Man.

Voiced by JK Simmons, you can see Omni-Man in action – along with the now customary brutal cinematics and fatalities, of course – in the all-new teaser below:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Omni-Man First Look.

"The realms will tremble under the weight of the Viltrum Empire. Omni-Man approaches our timeline," the team teases, before urging players to "get the Premium Edition now" in order to play as Omni-Man.

Omni-Man arrives in November alongside Ermac, Homelander, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda, whilst Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado, Johnny Cage, and Tremor are set to join the Kameo roster.

As NetherRealm intimated in the video description above, these characters will unlock for no additional cost for players with the Premium Edition.

ICYMI, the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has received a new update that's now live, promising numerous improvements.

The latest in the fighting series was released last month across PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo's console. However, the Switch version was plagued with numerous issues and vastly inferior visuals. This new update includes visual improvements and bug fixes, performance improvements, and stability fixes, according to the patch notes.

Digital Foundry analysed all versions at launch and concluded the game was too big an ask for the Switch hardware.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch