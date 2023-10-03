Mortal Kombat 1 latest patch is here, but not for Nintendo Switch
As next four seasons of invasions leak.
NetherRealm has released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1.
This patch addresses a range of issues across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including general fixes and character specific adjustments. However, the Nintendo Switch version of the game remains left out in the cold, at least for now, despite Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon previously promising fixes.
Sharing the patch notes online, Boon said the team will "kontinue to listen" and keep "lines of communication open" as it continues to improve its game (I just wish Boon would be a little more konsistent with his use of Ks).
Here are the full details of Mortal Kombat 1's latest patch:
General Gameplay Adjustments:
- Move list corrections
- Localisation fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
- Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings and buffered two-in-one-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be cancelled or branched from was executed with specific timing
- Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's and Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable
Character Specific Adjustments:
- Ashrah: Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
- Goro (Kameo): Stomp is now higher priority when it and his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
- Havik: Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
- Jax (Kameo): Ground Pound is now higher priority when it and his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
- Kung Lao: Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
- Shujinko (Kameo): Mimic Ice Klone and Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop
In addition to the above, the studio has also fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves:
- Ashrah: God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried. Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried.
- Baraka: (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried. Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried. Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried.
- General Shao: Power Strike can now be high parried. Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried.
- Johnny Cage: Ball Buster can now be high parried. Rising Star can now be high parried. Shadow Kick can now be high parried.
- Kenshi: Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried.
- Kung Lao: Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried.
- Li Mei: (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried. No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried.
- Nitara: Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried.
- Raiden: Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried.
- Rain: Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried. Geyser can no longer be high parried
- Reptile: Death Roll can no longer be high parried. Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried.
- Scorpion: Twisted Kyo can now be high parried.
- Shang Tsung: Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried.
- Sindel: Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried.
- Sub-Zero: Ice Slide can no longer be high parried.
- Tanya: Drill Kick can now be high parried.
We kontinue to listen. Let's keep the lines of communication open to make MK1 the best game it can be! 🐉👍 https://t.co/3t7zoQcfPP— Ed Boon (@noobde) October 2, 2023
Elsewhere in Mortal Kombat 1 news, the game's upcoming Invasion seasons have seemingly leaked online.
Invasion mode essentially turns the fighting game into a Mario Party-esque board game, and allows players to explore an area through branching paths, with each node offering a new challenge to overcome before progressing. It is all tied to a seasonal story.
While the first season is out now, four upcoming seasons have been discovered by dataminer Interloko (via thethiny). According to the leaker, Mortal Kombat 1 players can expect the next seasons to be Blood (Nitara), Thunder (Raiden), Hybrid (Mileena) and Cryomancer (Subzero).
= MK1 Datamine Tweet = Invasions Seasons =— thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 2, 2023
Seems like I forgot to post about this before, but here are the next 4 Invasions Seasons, courtesy of @interloko.
1- Blood (Nitara)
2- Thunder (Raiden)
3- Hybrid (Mileena)
4- Cryomancer (Subzero)
We will update you when NetherRealm makes this list official. In the meantime, our Ed went hands on with Mortal Kombat 1's Invasion mode earlier this year. You can read his thoughts on it here.