If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1 latest patch is here, but not for Nintendo Switch

As next four seasons of invasions leak.

Mortal Kombat 1 first patch is here, but not for Nintendo Switch
Image credit: NetherRealm
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

NetherRealm has released its latest patch for Mortal Kombat 1.

This patch addresses a range of issues across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, including general fixes and character specific adjustments. However, the Nintendo Switch version of the game remains left out in the cold, at least for now, despite Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon previously promising fixes.

Mortal Kombat 1 Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara trailer.Watch on YouTube

Sharing the patch notes online, Boon said the team will "kontinue to listen" and keep "lines of communication open" as it continues to improve its game (I just wish Boon would be a little more konsistent with his use of Ks).

Here are the full details of Mortal Kombat 1's latest patch:

General Gameplay Adjustments:

  • Move list corrections
  • Localisation fixes
  • Fixed an issue that could cause Player 2 to push their opponent away further during certain combo sequences
  • Fixed an issue that could cause buffered Kombo Attacks Strings and buffered two-in-one-cancelled non Enhanced Special Moves to not be performed if a Kameo Ambush attack that can be cancelled or branched from was executed with specific timing
  • Fixed an issue causing some of Stryker's and Sektor's attacks to be unbreakable

Character Specific Adjustments:

  • Ashrah: Fixed an issue that could cause Crushing Knee (Towards + Back Kick) to pass through opponents while attacking
  • Goro (Kameo): Stomp is now higher priority when it and his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
  • Havik: Decaying Guard (Back Punch, Front Punch) and Flesh Wound (Back Punch, Back Punch) no longer auto face
  • Jax (Kameo): Ground Pound is now higher priority when it and his partner's attacks hit on the same frame
  • Kung Lao: Kung-Kussion will now auto face when done on the landing frame after jumping over an opponent
  • Shujinko (Kameo): Mimic Ice Klone and Ice Ball will no longer be repeated by an opponent hit by Time Stop

In addition to the above, the studio has also fixed issues with the following attacks not working correctly against high parry special moves:

  • Ashrah: God's Wrath and Demon's Wrath can now be high parried. Light Ascension and Dark Ascension can now be high parried.
  • Baraka: (Air) Death Spin can no longer be high parried. Reflex Tester (Back + Front Punch) can no longer be high parried. Bleeding Foot (Back + Front Kick) second hit can no longer be high parried.
  • General Shao: Power Strike can now be high parried. Fixed parry inconsistency between Devastator and Klassic Kahn. Both can no longer be high parried.
  • Johnny Cage: Ball Buster can now be high parried. Rising Star can now be high parried. Shadow Kick can now be high parried.
  • Kenshi: Sento Stance Lost Way (Forward + Back Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch) can no longer be high parried.
  • Kung Lao: Knee Buckle (Back + Front Kick) can now be high parried.
  • Li Mei: (Air) Flipping Heel Kick can no longer be high parried. No Holds Barred (Back + Front Kick, Back Kick) can no longer be high parried.
  • Nitara: Enhanced Bad Blood can no longer be high parried.
  • Raiden: Electric Fly and (Air) Electric Fly can no longer be high parried.
  • Rain: Enhanced Upflow can no longer be high parried. Geyser can no longer be high parried
  • Reptile: Death Roll can no longer be high parried. Falling Fangs can no longer be high parried.
  • Scorpion: Twisted Kyo can now be high parried.
  • Shang Tsung: Old Form Goal Kick (Forward + Font Kick) can no longer be high parried.
  • Sindel: Enhanced Low Hairball first hit (kick attack) can now be high parried.
  • Sub-Zero: Ice Slide can no longer be high parried.
  • Tanya: Drill Kick can now be high parried.

Elsewhere in Mortal Kombat 1 news, the game's upcoming Invasion seasons have seemingly leaked online.

Invasion mode essentially turns the fighting game into a Mario Party-esque board game, and allows players to explore an area through branching paths, with each node offering a new challenge to overcome before progressing. It is all tied to a seasonal story.

While the first season is out now, four upcoming seasons have been discovered by dataminer Interloko (via thethiny). According to the leaker, Mortal Kombat 1 players can expect the next seasons to be Blood (Nitara), Thunder (Raiden), Hybrid (Mileena) and Cryomancer (Subzero).

We will update you when NetherRealm makes this list official. In the meantime, our Ed went hands on with Mortal Kombat 1's Invasion mode earlier this year. You can read his thoughts on it here.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch