$70 Mortal Kombat 1 Switch version called "robbery" as graphical comparisons flood the internet

"I'd ask for a refund in a heartbeat."

Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch header
Image credit: NetherRealm via @HlNOMARUSUMO
Victoria Kennedy
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1 released in early access last week across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Since then, several users have uploaded footage and screenshots showcasing the Switch version of the game - and the results aren't great.

In fact, the version available on Nintendo's hybrid console has been widely panned, with many wondering how the developer can ask the same price on Switch as on other platforms.

Mortal Kombat 1 Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara trailer.Watch on YouTube

Fans have taken to the likes of X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to question NetherRealm's decision to market Mortal Kombat 1 as a $70 Switch release. It has been called "robbery" and "disrespectful" to users.

Others have noticed glitches on their Switch versions of the game.

"Both of these are $70?!?!?$? Awwww hell no," one X user said, sharing a side-by-side comparison of Li Mei. "If I was playing Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch I'd ask for a refund in a heartbeat."

TikTok user Johniibo, who regularly covers Nintendo releases, said Mortal Kombat 1 feels like a PS1 game. "It is just horrible," they shared.

In a follow up video, the creator said while they are "happy" to have access to Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch, it feels "borderline criminal" to be charging the same price for this version of the game as the Xbox and PS counterparts. Johniibo said it doesn't feel bad to play, but it "really hurts their eyes".

@johniibo Mortal Kombat 1 is not worth it on Nintendo Switch #gaming #nintendo #nintendoswitch ♬ original sound - Johniibo
@johniibo Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch glitches #gaming #nintendo #nintendoswitch ♬ original sound - Johniibo

Digital Foundry is also planning to take a closer look at all versions of Mortal Kombat 1, so be sure to keep an eye out for their thoughts on the site soon.

In the meantime, you can read more about Mortal Kombat 1's various accessibility features, including audio descriptive fatalities, here.

