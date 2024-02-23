Mortal Kombat 1 gets crossplay next week

Warner Bros. Games has announced crossplay will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 in a patch next week, which is also when John Cena's Peacemaker will be available in early access.

Crossplay, er I mean Krossplay, will be available for players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) from 28th February. Players of the heavily criticised Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 will miss out on 1v1 Kombat League and Kasual matches, 1v1 private matches, and leaderboard stats across the other platforms.

On 28th February, Peacemaker will be available to play as in early access for those who've bought the Kombat Pack. Warner Bros. Games released a gameplay trailer for Peacemaker, where we get to see him using his helmet and its abilities in combat.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Peacemaker Gameplay Trailer Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Peacemaker Gameplay Trailer

The trailer also shows gameplay of Janet Cage, an "alternate reality version of Johnny Cage" who'll be added as a DLC Kameo Fighter in March.

Peacemaker will be available to all players from 6th March. That same weekend, from 7th to 10th March, there'll be a Mortal Kombat 1 free weekend on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with a few caveats. On PC, the free weekend will only be running on Steam. PS5 players will need a PlayStation Plus subscription to play online, while on Xbox the free weekend can only be accessed through Xbox Game Pass.