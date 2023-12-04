Mortal Kombat 1 trailer reveals Quan Chi gameplay and best look at John Cena's Peacemaker

NetherRealm has released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, offering up some sorcery-infused Quan Chi gameplay and a release date for his arrival in the game. As well as that, this trailer also shows Khameleon in all her lethal glory, and gives us our best look yet at John Cena's Peacemaker in-game.

Quan Chi will be arriving in Mortal Kombat 1 later this month. The sorcerer is one of the characters from Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack. If players have this DLC or the Premium edition of the game, they will be able to put him through his paces from 14th December.

Alternatively, Quan Chi will be available to download separately from 21st December.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Quan Chi Gameplay Trailer.

As you can see in the trailer above, Quan Chi will bring plenty of tentacular portal chaos when he arrives in the game, kicking and transporting his opponents through many holes in space. Mortal Kombat? More like Portal Kombat, am I right?

We also got a look at one of his Fatalities, in which he summons sheets of glass panes down from above, for them to slice through his combatants with ease. As always with Mortal Kombat media, I advise waiting until after you have finished eating before watching.

Khameleon is also seen throughout Mortal Kombat 1's latest trailer, and she looks as nippy and as lethal as you would expect. Khameleon will be available as a Kameo character in January.

Last but not least, we see John Cena's Peacemaker popping up. While we don't see any gameplay showing off any of Peacemaker's moves, we do see him face to face with Quan Chi, where he informs the sorcerer he plans to beat him senseless.

Image credit: NetherRealm

Meanwhile, this weekend Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon stated the studio is going to be supporting its latest release for even longer than it did for MK11.

Speaking at CCXP, the developer said there are plans to "release a second part with more story". After this, there will be a "big surprise", although Boon did not go into further detail. He did, however, assure fans it's "going to be fun".

.@noobde: “just like we did with MK11, we’re going to release a second part with more story and we have a big surprise after that.” #MortalKombat #MK1 #CCXP #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/w1o2Xgm7sN — Wesley Carlos (@WesleyLPBR) December 3, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Warner Bros. recently attempted to placate angry Mortal Kombat 1 players with two 'free' Fatalities following an outcry caused by the decision to introduce a $10 USD Fatality animation to the game's already heavily-criticised premium store.

As Matt explained for us at the time, despite being sold as a full-price title costing £59.99/$69.99, the latest entry in developer NetherRealm's long-running fighting series features a rotational in-game shop selling store-exclusive cosmetics - including costumes and gear - only available to purchase with real-world money (in contrast, Mortal Kombat 11 also enabled players to buy cosmetics, but these could largely also be earned by completing activities in-game).

It follows further community ire after Mortal Kombat 1 players hit back at a Halloween-themed DLC fatality that had a horrifying price tag: $10.