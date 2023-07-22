Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's Mortal Kombat 1's full DLC roster

"Cross them at your own risk."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Mortal Kombat 1's full DLC roster has now been revealed.

Confirmed to appear in the expanded roster are Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda, and you can see them in action in the teaser below:

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Kombat Pack Roster Reveal Trailer

That's not all, though. NetherRealm Studios also dropped a new story trailer at the same time, too, detailing the Umgadi warrior priestesses, "selected from the first-born daughters of Outworld" who are trained to protect the royal family from infancy". We also get a peek at some of the fighting game's glorious cut-scenes and environments.

Watch closely, and you'll see a handful of new Kameos, too, and some very sharp teeth...

Mortal Kombat 1 - Official Umgadi Trailer

"Umgadi warriors are chosen for greatness, and they will uphold their duties at any cost. Cross them at your own risk," the video description warns.

Mortal Kombat 1 - which is set in a "reborn" universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang - will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch