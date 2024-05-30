Homelander joins Mortal Kombat 1 next week

The Boys' Homelander will join Mortal Kombat 1's roster next week.

As shared by Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon on social media, Homelander is set to fight from 11th June, although early access players with the Kombat Pack DLC will have access to him from 4th June.

Ferra, on the other hand, will join the Kameo roster at an unspecified date "later in June".

You can see both characters in action in the video embedded above, which include a sneaky peek at Homelander's deliciously bloody finishers.

Homelander joins the #MortalKombat1 roster on June 4, Ferra Kameo joins later in June. Check out their game-play here!https://t.co/QIjuLCEPWe — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 29, 2024

"Death, Taxes, and Mortal Kombat. The name is established, the lore is beloved, the roster is compelling, and the community is extremely passionate," contributor Chris Moyse wrote in Eurogamer's Mortal Kombat 1 review. "It will be a part of the fighting game scene, both competitively and casually, now and forever. But serious evolution is needed if this franchise is to keep up with the pace of its modern competition, and galvanise itself for the coming decades."

ICYMI, a Mortal Kombat YouTuber and modder is accusing Warner Bros of "threatening to destroy" his YouTube channel.

In a lengthy statement on social media platform X, ToastedShoes - an Australian YouTuber with 800K subscribers and 1.7m followers on TikTok - claims he has received an "Intellectual Property Infringement Notification" directly from Warner Bros which asks him to delete "all Mortal Kombat 1 videos from [his] channel or else". As far as he's aware, he's "still the only creator who has been targeted".

New Line Cinema's Mortal Kombat 2 will arrive in cinemas on 24th October, 2025, Deadline reports. It will also play in Imax.