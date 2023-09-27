Mortal Kombat 1 plagued by player one advantage bug

Mortal Kombat 1 players have discovered a bug that gives player one a distinct advantage.

Certain combos executed by player one cannot be replicated by player two, a problem that persists across all playable characters and even in online multiplayer modes.

YouTuber mrAPchem uploaded a video that demonstrates the issue (thanks TheGamer), setting up a Mirror Match with Sub-Zero and attempting the same combo as both player one and player two.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Mortal Kombat 1 Official It’s In Our Blood Trailer ft Dave BautistaWatch on YouTube

No matter which side or stance is used, player one executes the combo without issue, but player two is unable to complete the same combo.

The YouTuber then attempts the same thing with a different character - Kitana - and the same issue persists.

MK1 Has Player 1 Advantage

And they're not alone. Details of this player one advantage bug have been listed on the official Mortal Kombat 1 bug site, noting an investigation is in progress.

Further comments from other players confirm this issue is happening on multiple platforms, with other characters, and during online play, severely imbalancing multiplayer.

Eurogamer has contacted publisher Warner Bros for comment.

This is yet another issue for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest in the long-running fighting series, following its shoddy Switch port full of graphical issues. Digital Foundry also noted issues with the Switch version.

Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has since apologised and promised the Switch version will be improved.

"Mortal Kombat 1 envisions an exciting future with fluid combat, a fantastic story mode, and superb visuals - but receding features, underbaked mechanics, and a dated online experience keep it in the past," reads our Eurogamer Mortal Kombat 1 review.