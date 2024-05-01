Next Batman: Arkham game is a Meta Quest exclusive from Iron Man VR developer

A new game in the Batman: Arkham series is on the way, exclusive to the Meta Quest 3 VR headset.

Batman: Arkham Shadow is being developed by Camouflaj (Iron Man VR, Republique VR) and Oculus Studios, in partnership with Warner Bros and DC.

Promising a new story set in the Batman: Arkham franchise canon, it's set for release "late 2024" with more details expected at the Summer Game Fest in June.

"Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger. And you're the only one who can save it". So reads the blog post with the game announcement.

It doesn't tell us much though. Isn't that what every Batman game is about?

The key artwork certainly looks very Batman Begins, while in the teaser trailer Batman's biggest foe is a rat... actually lots of rats. Can we expect The Ratcatcher to make an appearance?

Image credit: WB Games

There's no mention of Rocksteady here, the original creators of the Batman: Arkham games, although Batman: Arkham Origins was developed by WB Montreal that's now supporting Monolith's Wonder Woman game.

Rocksteady itself has been battling the poor reception to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which has fallen short of Warner Bros' expectations.