Super Sonic joins Lego for the first time this summer

Lego has revealed three new Sonic the Hedgehog sets coming this summer, including Super Sonic for the first time.

Super Sonic is the first new Lego Sonic minifigure since Knuckles, Rogue and Shadow, who were teased last October and are now all available in various sets.

As with the Sonic minifigure, Super Sonic comes with a speed sphere (in yellow, of course) to launch him at enemies and Badniks. This is as part of a set with Dr Robotnik's Egg Drillster, inspired by his iconic boss vehicle in Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Emerald Hill Zone. Careful where you put that.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

The set, costing £69.99 and consisting of 590 pieces, also includes Shadow the Hedgehog and a lab with a breakable wall, as well as other figures.

Image credit: Lego

The second new set is Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine, which looks akin to the Altar of Emerald seen in Sonic Adventure.

This set includes Amy, an Eggrobo Badnik, and a punching bag for Knuckles. It costs £29.99 and consists of 325 pieces.

Image credit: Lego

Lastly, and perhaps most bizarrely, is the Tails' Adventure Boat set. Since when did Tails drive a boat? Or Sonic parasail? Maybe I'm missing something here.

The boat features an orange speed sphere for Tails, as well as a karaoke machine and dance floor. The set also includes a Sonic figurine and a small island model with rings and a beach chair. It's £49.99 and 393 pieces.

Image credit: Lego

All three new sets join the collection on 1st August.

The Knuckles set misses out on a tie in with the new Knuckles TV show available on Paramount Plus.

As well as Sonic sets, it looks like Lego may be expanding its Star Wars sets too. A video, released earlier this week, celebrates 25 years of Lego Star Wars and includes a minifigure of Star Wars Jedi game protagonist Cal Kestis for the first time.