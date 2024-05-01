Kerbal Space Program 2 studio reportedly shut down by Take-Two

Take-Two looks to be shutting Intercept Games, the studio behind Kerbal Space Program 2, as part of its recent layoff announcement.

A closure notice affecting 70 workers in Seattle has been published by Take-Two. This is where Intercept Games, which Take-Two is the parent company of, is located.

In addition, several posts from Intercept employees have started making the rounds on social media and LinkedIn, stating they have been laid off or are now looking for work. Meanwhile, links for job openings on Intercept Games' site appear to be broken.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer's sister site GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two spokesperson Alan Lewis said the following in response to the apparent closure:

"On 16th April, Take-Two announced a cost reduction program to identify efficiencies across its business and to enhance the company's margin profile, while still investing for growth. As part of these efforts, the company is rationalising its pipeline and eliminating several projects in development and streamlining its organisational structure, which will eliminate headcount and reduce future hiring needs."

"The company is not providing additional details on this program."

Looks like they might have laid off the entire KSP 2 dev team. Intercept Games are the only team in the Take-Two offices in Seattle and they had around 70 employees. Lots of LinkedIn profiles saying looking for work. Kerbal Space Program 2 might be dead. pic.twitter.com/Q9SqBwEyeK — GiantWaffle (@GiantWaffle) May 1, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Take-Two announced last month it would lay off five percent of its 11,000-strong workforce - equating to around 550 people - and cancel multiple in-development projects.

Following today's speculation, a company spokesperson confirmed to Game Developer that its Private Division publishing label will continue to support Kerbal Space Program 2. On Thursday, Kerbal Space Program 2's creative director Nate Simpson shared a development blog post, stating the team was still working on its previously promised Colonies update.

"Thanks as always for sticking with us as we work through each challenge – we couldn't be more grateful to have your support as we move toward the Colonies era," Simpson wrote just last week. Eurogamer has reached out for further comment.