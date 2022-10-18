There's a new Mortal Kombat role-playing game coming

Warner Bros. has announced a new role-playing Mortal Kombat game for mobile.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and known as Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, this game will make its debut in 2023 and provide users with their first "mobile-experience cinematic story experience" for the series.

On its release next year, players will be tasked with building up their team of fighters (of which there will be a "vast roster" of characters to pick from) in a bid to stop a "dark and dangerous threat from wreaking havoc across the realms." This will all be done via real-time group battles.

NetherRealms' Ed Boon wrote in a press release the team is "pushing the boundaries of Mortal Kombat" with its upcoming release, stating the goal is to "allow players to experience the franchise in new ways, while still staying true to its core visceral nature".

Boon continued: "With Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, we reimagined Mortal Kombat into a strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat that both new and existing fans can enjoy."

Those keen to hear more about Mortal Kombat's latest foray into the mobile market can sign up for updates via onslaught.mortalkombat.com.

As for the Mortal Kombat series as a whole, earlier this year, NetherRealms' senior production manager accidentally teased the next mainline Mortal Kombat game.

In a swiftly-deleted tweet that was of course picked up by the ever watchful eyes of the internet, Jonathan Andersen shared an image of his monitor that included the words "MK12_Mast" at the bottom.

It wasn't much, but it was enough to get people talking. Afterall, Mortal Kombat 11 DLC came to an end last July, so surely we will be hearing more about the series' future soon.