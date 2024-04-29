Romanceable Baldur's Gate 3 companions are being modded into Stardew Valley

A Stardew Valley mod will add the likes of Astarian and Shadowheart from Baldur's Gate 3.

The project was shared over the weekend, with a tease of the mod's map (appropriately called Baldur's Village) and its pixelated Baldur's Gate 3 residents.

The mod's team - which comprises three dedicated fans - said it is currently working on Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale and Halsin, but more characters will come. Oh, and we will be able to date Asterion, with the silver-haired vampire having his own "unique romance plot".

"Production sequence of the characters entirely depends on personal preference, which is why Astarion is the first. If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have this project," one of the mod's designers wrote on X, along with the accompanying artwork you can see below.

As for when we will be able to get our hands on this Stardew Valley mod, the team said it plans on releasing it for free on Nexus, with the first bits of content becoming available ahead of Baldur's Gate 3's first anniversary (which is this August).

Image credit: @XunHe1145

As for Stardew Valley itself, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone pushed out another update for the game earlier this month.

This update took aim at a number of bugs and whatnot, but what amused me the most was it also restored the ability to give your loved one crap flowers. Who said romance was dead?

