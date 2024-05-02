Baldur's Gate 3's Xbox physical edition gets a bit of a delay due to "production issues"

Larian Studios has warned of a further - if hopefully short - delay for the Xbox Series X/S and North American PlayStation 5 versions of its fancy Baldur's Gate 3 physical Deluxe Edition, caused by unspecified "production issues".

Baldur's Gate 3's Deluxe Edition was unveiled last December promising an assortment of appealing tat, including a double-sided map, cloth patches, a mind flayer poster, stickers, a soundtrack, a digital art book, and a variety of in-game items - all crammed into a big old box.

The PC Deluxe Edition began its journey to purchasers in March, and Larian initially expressed hope it would be able to get the PS5 version out the door at the same time. However, after running into a number of "production issues", it announced shipping for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation would begin between April and May.

Unfortunately, it seems those dreaded "production issues" have struck again, pushing certain versions back even further than previously expected. "We have unfortunately run into some more production issues out of our control that have delayed the shipping date a bit further for the North America PS5 orders and all Xbox orders," Larian explained. "We are working to get them all to you as soon as we can and are very sorry about this extra delay."

It looks like PS5 versions for Oceania and Europe didn't quite make their planned April shipping window either, with Larian saying PS5 orders for both territories will start going out this week. Xbox and North American PS5 orders will follow, and the studio says it expects to ship all Deluxe Editions "within the month of May" - suggesting those affected won't have too long to wait. And as for PC Deluxe Editions, all those are now officially shipped.

For those still eagerly anticipating a great big box of Baldur's Gate 3 through their postal slots, Larian says it'll "have an update with the shipping dates next week".

In related news, Baldur's Gate 3 has now won all the awards.