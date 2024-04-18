Here's the sneakiest of sneak peeks at Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming evil endings

Hot off the heels of its BAFTA wins, developer Larian has given a little tease for Baldur's Gate 3's upcoming "improved" evil endings.

Sharing a community update on Steam, the developer spoke more about its plans for Patch 7 and the game's future. Along with fixing a number of bugs and other more typical fare, this particular patch will also begin introducing official modding tools to Baldur's Gate 3. This, Larian said, will allow players to "overhaul Baldur's Gate 3 into the weird nightmare realm of your dreams".

And, with the mention of nightmare, I will segue into those evil endings. Before I do, though, please be aware of potential Baldur's Gate 3 spoilers.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: If Larian isn't making Baldur's Gate 4, who will?Watch on YouTube

"We still have a few tricks up our sleeve," Larian began. It then said how soon, players will be able to realise "even darker conclusions" for the most sinister of playthroughs. "And yes, that includes you non-Durge players," the studio wrote.

It then shared two gifs, which give a little taste of the darkness ahead, and you can see below.

Image credit: Larian

Image credit: Larian

Well. What do you think of those?

Larian will be hosting a closed beta on PC for Patch 7, which will be available to a select number of Baldur's Gate 3 players. It said it would share more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

In addition to this next patch, the team said it will continue to address any bugs and so on that crop up in the game. It is also "actively" working to add Crossplay and a Photo Mode to Baldur's Gate 3. The developer did caveat that these additions will "likely be further down the road", though, due to the work required to implement them.

As for the even further future, Larian recently confirmed its next game will not be Baldur's Gate 4, DLC, or anything to do with Dungeons and Dragons. Reflecting on this, studio head Swen Vincke had a small note for the Baldur's Gate 3 community:

"I don't know if we're going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we're working on now will be our best work ever," he said. "I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it's actually all working.

"Yes, it's hype but it's hype because it really looks and feels good."

Find out what's next for Baldur's Gate 3 in Community Update #26 - Evil Endings, New Beginnings.



👁️ Sneak Peek at Improved Evil Endings

💫 Patch 7 and Beyond

✉️ Closed Beta

💬 A Message from Swen



Read more: https://t.co/yioQoyD2P2 pic.twitter.com/y3wZ4GCksD — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) April 18, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For more, our Ed recently chatted with several Baldur's Gate 3 actors about the darker side of success fuelled by AI voice cloning. Don't miss it.