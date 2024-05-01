Funko Fusion is a co-op clash of big-headed pop culture brands

Remember a couple of years ago, when Funko announced a collaboration with Jon Burton's 10.10 Games to release new big budget video games? Well, the time has come to see exactly what this collaboration has produced, and it all looks rather chaotic.

The appropriately-named Funko Fusion is described as a co-op action "extravaganza" full of more brands than you can shake a stick at: Jurassic World, The Umbrella Academy, Battlestar Galactica and Nope. The Simon Pegg-fronted Hot Fuzz is even making a big-headed showing in the upcoming game, and that's far from all the properties players can expect to see on release.

Don't believe me? Well, you can see for yourself in Funko Fusion's reveal trailer - which features more giant head decapitations than I was expecting - below:

"Funko Fusion is our first, explosive entry in console video gaming. New and longtime Pop! fans will traverse, explore, and adventure through incredible worlds inspired by some of NBCUniversal's most iconic brands and characters," said Funko's VP of Licensing and Business Development Jason Bischoff, while promising a " wealth of surprises" from the team.

Funko Fusion is set to release on 13th September across Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

If you fancy giving it a pre-order, you will be able to get your hands on a themed The Walking Dead Pack at launch, which includes additional playable characters Rick Grimes and Michonne Hawthorne. This pack also includes Variant Outfits for both characters - Rick Grimes as Alexandria's Leader and Michonne in her Traveler outfit.

So, what do you think? Is Funko Fusion heading towards a bright future? Or, will heads roll?