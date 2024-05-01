GAME is selling a £200 Fallout TV show backpack

GAME has opened pre-orders for some pricey Fallout TV series merchandise, including a £200 replica of Lucy's Vault 33 backpack, and a £200 version of the Pip-Boy 3000.

The beleaguered British high street chain says it has seen a huge spike in interest for Fallout merchandise following the success of Amazon's TV show, and promises yet more collectable tie-in items will be available on its shelves in the future.

GAME has recently shifted to selling video game and pop culture merchandise as a major part of its offering, while scrapping its long-running preowned games and trade-in service. The chain is also moving to operate more kiosks in Sports Direct stores, a change that has seen the company close bespoke high street locations and move most staff to zero-hour contracts.

"Fallout has been the most searched for term on the GAME website over the past seven days, with searches for Fallout up 346 percent in the past month," GAME managing director Nick Arran said in a statement.

"The show has been a phenomenal success amongst fans of the video game, following in the footsteps of other recent gaming adaptation The Last of Us."

For £200, you can get your own version of Lucy's Vault 33 backpack, which contains a "16-inch laptop pocket and nine different useful pockets" according to its product description. (Laptop presumably not included.) Its launch date is 30th September.

Alternatively, you could choose to splash £200 on a Pip-Boy 3000 Mk 5 replica, which has an LCD screen "showing in-universe animations" and which shows you the time. (In other words, it's a big watch.) Its launch date is 31st January 2025 - so stock up now before season two?

The Pip-Boy 3000 Mk 5 Die-Cast replica. | Image credit: GAME / Bethesda

The demand for more Fallout is high - though there's currently no new game in the series in sight. Last week, Bethesda launched Fallout 4's "next-gen update" to a mixed response - so much so that the most-downloaded mods for the game since have been to disable it.

The long-running Fallout 76 is also having a moment, with 1m people logging on shortly after watching the Fallout TV show. Is Fallout 76 still worth playing? Our Ian recently took a look.

Perhaps you'd prefer to revisit some of the Fallout series' earlier entries instead? We've rounded up the very best Fallout games - and found the classic entries are still very much worth recommending.