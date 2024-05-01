Stellar Blade is getting a Boss Challenge mode

Stellar Blade is set to get a Boss Challenge mode in future.

The news was confirmed in an interview with developer Shift Up's CEO Hyung-tae Kim by Korean outlet Nate (via Games Radar).

The game already received a New Game Plus mode in a day one patch, which adds expanded gear levels, new costumes for protagonist Eve, and new skills. Plans for further DLC are yet to be decided, but a Boss Challenge mode is being planned, the interview reads.

Some sort of boss rush mode is a typical extra mode in many games. But it certainly makes sense for Stellar Blade - the action game soars in its one-on-one boss fights that truly show off its hack and slash combat and precise parrying system.

Despite controversies around misogynistic representation, Stellar Blade has been received positively and tops the UK sales charts this week, according to GfK data.

It's good news for players, then, that Shift Up is continuing to support the game. Previously, it was confirmed the game would receive free updates - presumably that will include the Boss Challenge mode.

"Stellar Blade has a fair bit of weirdness, but its killer tunes and vibey, flow-state combat - plus a transformative hard mode - are enough to leave you entranced," reads our Eurogamer Stellar Blade review.