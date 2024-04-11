Skip to main content

Long read: The beauty and drama of video games and their clouds

"It's a little bit hard to work out without knowing the altitude of that dragon..."

Baldur's Gate 3 wins Best Game and four more awards at this year's BAFTAs

Full winner list now revealed.

baldur's gate 3 key art
Image credit: Larian Studios
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on
The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 winners have been revealed, with this year's big victor - perhaps unsurprisingly - being Larian Studios' hugely acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 took home a total of five BAFTAs, coming top in the categories for Narrative, Music, and Best Game. It also won the EE Player's Choice Award - the only category to be voted for by the general public - and Andrew Wincott was named best Performer in a Supporting Role, for his performance as Raphael in the game.

Tonight's other multi award winners were Alan Wake 2 - which secured BAFTAs for Audio Achievement and Artistic Achievement - and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which trumped the competition in the Multiplayer and Family categories. Additionally, clever photography puzzler Viewfinder had two wins: British Game and New Intellectual Property.

Notably, too, UK gaming charity SpecialEffect - which focuses on helping those with physical disabilities, particularly children, play games - was awarded BAFTA's prestigious Special Award, which recognises "outstanding contributions to film, games, or television".

The full list of this year's BAFTA winners - which includes Dave the Diver, Cyberpunk 2077, Hi-Fi Rush, and Nadji Jeter for his role as Mile Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - can be found below, with winners shown in bold alongside all category nominees.

ANIMATION

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertawinment/Epic Games
  • HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
  • HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
  • SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
  • BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
  • COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
  • DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
  • HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
  • CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
  • HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BEST GAME

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
  • BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
  • DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

BRITISH GAME

  • CASSETTE BEASTS - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury
  • DEAD ISLAND 2 - Dambuster Studios/PLAION
  • DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney
  • FOOTBALL MANAGER 2024 - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe
  • VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
  • WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: REALMS OF RUIN - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

DEBUT GAME

  • COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
  • DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
  • DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
  • STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games
  • VENBA - Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
  • VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

EVOLVING GAME

  • CYBERPUNK 2077 - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
  • FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games
  • FORZA HORIZON 5 - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
  • GENSHIN IMPACT – HoYoverse/HoYoverse
  • NO MAN'S SKY - Hello Games/Hello Games

FAMILY

  • COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
  • DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
  • DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney
  • HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
  • HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
  • SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

  • CHANTS OF SENNAAR Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
  • GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH - KO_OP/KO_OP
  • TCHIA - Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive
  • TERRA NIL - Free Lives/Devolver Digital
  • THIRSTY SUITORS - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive
  • VENBA - Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

GAME DESIGN

  • COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
  • DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
  • DREDGE - Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

MULTIPLAYER

  • BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
  • CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
  • DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
  • FORZA MOTORSPORT - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios
  • PARTY ANIMALS - Recreate Games/Source Technology
  • SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MUSIC

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
  • ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE – Ubisoft/Ubisoft
  • BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Borislav Slavov - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

NARRATIVE

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
  • BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
  • DREDGE - Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI - Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

  • CHANTS OF SENNAAR - Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
  • DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
  • DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
  • HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
  • JUSANT - DON'T NOD/DON'T NOD
  • VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

  • AMELIA TYLER as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
  • CAMERON MONAGHAN as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • NEIL NEWBON as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
  • SAMANTHA BÉART as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
  • YURI LOWENTHAL as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

  • ANDREW WINCOTT as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
  • DEBRA WILSON as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • RALPH INESON as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
  • SAM LAKE as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
  • TONY TODD as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • TRACY WILES as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

  • ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
  • FINAL FANTASY XVI - Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
  • HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • STARFIELD - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

EE PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARD (voted for by the public)

  • BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
  • CYBERPUNK 2077 - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED
  • FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games
  • THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
  • LETHAL COMPANY - Zeekerss/Zeekerss
  • MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

