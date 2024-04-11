Baldur's Gate 3 wins Best Game and four more awards at this year's BAFTAs
Full winner list now revealed.
The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 winners have been revealed, with this year's big victor - perhaps unsurprisingly - being Larian Studios' hugely acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3.
Baldur's Gate 3 took home a total of five BAFTAs, coming top in the categories for Narrative, Music, and Best Game. It also won the EE Player's Choice Award - the only category to be voted for by the general public - and Andrew Wincott was named best Performer in a Supporting Role, for his performance as Raphael in the game.
Tonight's other multi award winners were Alan Wake 2 - which secured BAFTAs for Audio Achievement and Artistic Achievement - and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which trumped the competition in the Multiplayer and Family categories. Additionally, clever photography puzzler Viewfinder had two wins: British Game and New Intellectual Property.
Notably, too, UK gaming charity SpecialEffect - which focuses on helping those with physical disabilities, particularly children, play games - was awarded BAFTA's prestigious Special Award, which recognises "outstanding contributions to film, games, or television".
The full list of this year's BAFTA winners - which includes Dave the Diver, Cyberpunk 2077, Hi-Fi Rush, and Nadji Jeter for his role as Mile Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - can be found below, with winners shown in bold alongside all category nominees.
ANIMATION
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertawinment/Epic Games
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
- MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
- BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- FINAL FANTASY XVI Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
BEST GAME
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
- BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
BRITISH GAME
- CASSETTE BEASTS - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury
- DEAD ISLAND 2 - Dambuster Studios/PLAION
- DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney
- FOOTBALL MANAGER 2024 - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
- WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: REALMS OF RUIN - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments
DEBUT GAME
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games
- VENBA - Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
EVOLVING GAME
- CYBERPUNK 2077 - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED
- FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
- FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games
- FORZA HORIZON 5 - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- GENSHIN IMPACT – HoYoverse/HoYoverse
- NO MAN'S SKY - Hello Games/Hello Games
FAMILY
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- CHANTS OF SENNAAR Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
- GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH - KO_OP/KO_OP
- TCHIA - Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive
- TERRA NIL - Free Lives/Devolver Digital
- THIRSTY SUITORS - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive
- VENBA - Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games
GAME DESIGN
- COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DREDGE - Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
MULTIPLAYER
- BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision
- DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- FORZA MOTORSPORT - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios
- PARTY ANIMALS - Recreate Games/Source Technology
- SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
MUSIC
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
- ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE – Ubisoft/Ubisoft
- BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Borislav Slavov - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
NARRATIVE
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
- BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- DREDGE - Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- FINAL FANTASY XVI - Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- CHANTS OF SENNAAR - Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment
- DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET
- DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital
- HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks
- JUSANT - DON'T NOD/DON'T NOD
- VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- AMELIA TYLER as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- CAMERON MONAGHAN as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- NEIL NEWBON as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- SAMANTHA BÉART as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3
- YURI LOWENTHAL as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- ANDREW WINCOTT as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3
- DEBRA WILSON as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- RALPH INESON as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy 16
- SAM LAKE as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2
- TONY TODD as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- TRACY WILES as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games
- FINAL FANTASY XVI - Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix
- HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- STARFIELD - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks
EE PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARD (voted for by the public)
- BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio
- CYBERPUNK 2077 - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED
- FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games
- THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- LETHAL COMPANY - Zeekerss/Zeekerss
- MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment