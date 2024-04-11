Baldur's Gate 3 wins Best Game and four more awards at this year's BAFTAs

The BAFTA Games Awards 2024 winners have been revealed, with this year's big victor - perhaps unsurprisingly - being Larian Studios' hugely acclaimed Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 took home a total of five BAFTAs, coming top in the categories for Narrative, Music, and Best Game. It also won the EE Player's Choice Award - the only category to be voted for by the general public - and Andrew Wincott was named best Performer in a Supporting Role, for his performance as Raphael in the game.

Tonight's other multi award winners were Alan Wake 2 - which secured BAFTAs for Audio Achievement and Artistic Achievement - and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which trumped the competition in the Multiplayer and Family categories. Additionally, clever photography puzzler Viewfinder had two wins: British Game and New Intellectual Property.

Notably, too, UK gaming charity SpecialEffect - which focuses on helping those with physical disabilities, particularly children, play games - was awarded BAFTA's prestigious Special Award, which recognises "outstanding contributions to film, games, or television".

The full list of this year's BAFTA winners - which includes Dave the Diver, Cyberpunk 2077, Hi-Fi Rush, and Nadji Jeter for his role as Mile Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - can be found below, with winners shown in bold alongside all category nominees.

ANIMATION

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertawinment/Epic Games

HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

BALDUR’S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FINAL FANTASY XVI Hiroshi Minagawa, Kazuya Takahashi, Naoki Kurihara - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision

HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

BEST GAME

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

BRITISH GAME

CASSETTE BEASTS - Bytten Studio/Raw Fury

DEAD ISLAND 2 - Dambuster Studios/PLAION

DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney

FOOTBALL MANAGER 2024 - Sports Interactive/SEGA Europe

VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishin g

g WARHAMMER AGE OF SIGMAR: REALMS OF RUIN - Frontier Developments/Frontier Developments

DEBUT GAME

COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET

DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

STRAY GODS: THE ROLEPLAYING MUSICAL - Summerfall Studios/Humble Games

VENBA - Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

EVOLVING GAME

CYBERPUNK 2077 - CD PROJEKT RED/CD PROJEKT RED

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

FORTNITE - Epic Games/Epic Games

FORZA HORIZON 5 - Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

GENSHIN IMPACT – HoYoverse/HoYoverse

NO MAN'S SKY - Hello Games/Hello Games

FAMILY

COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET

DISNEY ILLUSION ISLAND - Dlala Studios/Disney

HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

HOGWARTS LEGACY - Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

CHANTS OF SENNAAR Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment

GOODBYE VOLCANO HIGH - KO_OP/KO_OP

TCHIA - Phil Crifo, Marilou Lopez-Aguilera, Thoanë Thomadra – Awaceb/Kepler Interactive

TERRA NIL - Free Lives/Devolver Digital

THIRSTY SUITORS - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive

VENBA - Abhi, Sam Elkana, Shahrin Khan - Visai Games/Visai Games

GAME DESIGN

COCOON - Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive

DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET

DREDGE - Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

MULTIPLAYER

BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE III - Sledgehammer Games/Activision

DIABLO IV - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FORZA MOTORSPORT - Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios

PARTY ANIMALS - Recreate Games/Source Technology

SUPER MARIO BROS. WONDER - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MUSIC

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

ASSASSIN'S CREED MIRAGE – Ubisoft/Ubisoft

BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Borislav Slavov - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2 - John Paesano, Scott Hanau, Keith Leary - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR Gordy Haab, Stephen Barton - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

NARRATIVE

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Larian Studio/Larian Studio

DREDGE - Joel Mason, Alex Ritchie, Nadia Thorne - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

FINAL FANTASY XVI - Kazutoyo Maehiro, Michael-Christopher Koji Fox - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR - Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

CHANTS OF SENNAAR - Julien Moya, Thomas Panuel – Rundisc/Focus Entertainment

DAVE THE DIVER – MINTROCKET/MINTROCKET

DREDGE - Black Salt Games/Team17 Digital

HI-FI RUSH - Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks

JUSANT - DON'T NOD/DON'T NOD

VIEWFINDER - Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

AMELIA TYLER as Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

CAMERON MONAGHAN as Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

NEIL NEWBON as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

SAMANTHA BÉART as Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3

YURI LOWENTHAL as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ANDREW WINCOTT as Raphael in Baldur's Gate 3

DEBRA WILSON as Cere Junda in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

RALPH INESON as Cidolfus "Cid" Telamon in Final Fantasy 16

SAM LAKE as Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2

TONY TODD as Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

TRACY WILES as Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

ALAN WAKE 2 - Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games

FINAL FANTASY XVI - Ryota Suzuki, Yasuhiro Yanamoto, Kei Honda - Creative Business Unit III/Square Enix

HORIZON CALL OF THE MOUNTAIN - Guerrilla and Firesprite/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM - Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN 2 - Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

STARFIELD - Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks

EE PLAYERS' CHOICE AWARD (voted for by the public)