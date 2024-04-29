Returnal developer sets tongues wagging with mysterious teaser

A mysterious tease from Returnal developer Housemarque Studios has promised an imminent announcement from the studio behind the hugely-popular PlayStation and PC roguelike.

Housemarque posted a black-and-white teaser image to social media platform X this morning. It shows a pair of eyes peering through what looks like fractured glass, captioned with a single word: "Tomorrow".

Are those the eyes of Returnal's Selene Vassos? I think it's meant to be ambiguous - and indeed, the initial replies to Housemarque's post are from dozens of Returnal fans hoping for news of an expansion or sequel.

But Housemarque has in the past already confirmed it is working on an all-new idea - and suggested that this will launch first, before any return to Selene's story.

That said, Returnal senior narrative designer Eevi Korhonen has said that some leftover ideas for the game could make their way into Returnal's new project - suggesting the two may not be too dissimilar.

Returnal originally launched for PlayStation 5 back in 2021, and then arrived on PC in 2023.

"In Returnal, Housemarque builds a game on both euphoric highs and confounding lows," Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Returnal review, dubbing the game both "magnificent and monstrous".