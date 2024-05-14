Fallout 4 mods are broken again following update

Bethesda is known for its glitchy releases. In fact, in the run up to Amazon's TV adaptation of Fallout, showrunner Graham Wagner even reminisced about a bug he came across while playing The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall, stating that adding 'glitches' into a then-hypothetical second season of the show was "definitely on [his] mind as a concept".

But, even the studio's less recent-releases are still faced with the age-old Bethesda bug problem, and patches haven't been able to sort them. In fact, it seems they have sometimes made them worse

Case in point, we have Fallout 4, which is currently having a resurgence thanks to Amazon's show. A few weeks ago, Bethesda finally released its long-awaited 'next-gen' patch that included the promise of native applications for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, while those on higher-spec PCs would get widescreen and ultra-widescreen support. However, this patch was met with a mixed response, as it broke mods and only one of the game's two graphical options appeared to be working on Xbox Series X and S.

Last night, Bethesda released another patch for Fallout 4 across platforms. This, the studio said, would allow players to "manage your control over the game's graphic fidelity or performance" and address a number of other issues players have been experiencing. And while some of these niggles have been fixed, others have not. Oh, and mods are shot again.

A quick scan over on Steam's Fallout 4 forums show a number of unimpressed players asking Bethesda to please stop updating the game. In a post titled "How bad is the update?", which was started soon after the initial next-gen patch went live but has been constantly added to since, players are reporting mods have once again been broken and other issues haven't been fixed.

Also as pointed out, most of yesterday's update didn't actually target issues on PC, with consoles being the main focus. Another thread said the Fallout 4 team is still to fix bugs they believe should be "mandatory".

"What with black screen after launch on monitors 144 hz and above? What with weapon debris problem on rtx cards? Those two problems are known from couple years and still isn't official fixed from bethesda. This is a joke," it reads.

Eurogamer has reached out to Bethesda for comment on how it plans to address mods and other issues in the future.

#Fallout4 patch reception on PC so far has been pretty good pic.twitter.com/fD1JjezwsI — Krakn (@Krakn3dfx) May 13, 2024

This current spate of 'next-gen' grievances aside, Fallout 4 has proved popular ever since the TV series released in April. The game topped the PS4 download charts last month, while Fallout generally "more than doubled its concurrent players" on Steam over the weekend of 14th April.