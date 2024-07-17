Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation nominated for 16 Emmy Awards

Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation, which drew significant acclaim from critics and attention from audiences when it was broadcast back in April, has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards, across categories including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor.

This year's 76th Emmy Awards, which are hosted by the US Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to recognise excellence in American primetime television programming, will be held this September. They'll be the second Emmy Awards in 2024, after the last year's ceremony was delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

With votes now tallied and nominations announced, it's clear Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation has made an impression among academy members, garnering 17 nominations across 16 award categories. It's an impressive number but notably still somewhere behind this year's biggest hitters; FX's Shogun leads with 25 nominations, followed by The Bear at 23, Only Murders in the Building with 21, and True Detective: Night Country at 19.

Fallout has, however, been nominated in two of the more high-profile Emmy Awards categories, scoring nominations for Outstanding Drama Series (where it's jostling alongside The Crown, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shogun, Slow Horses, and 3 Body Problem) and for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series. Walton Goggins has secured a place in the latter category for his role as The Ghoul, and he's up against Idris Elba in Hijack, Donald Glover in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Gary Oldman in Slow Horses, Hiroyuki Sanada in Shogun, and Dominic West in The Crown.

Here's the full list of Emmy nominations Amazon's Fallout TV show has amassed, with the winners set to be announced during the 76th Emmy Awards on 15th September:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series - for Walton Goggins

Outstanding Production Design - for episode The End

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes - for The End

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series - for The End and The Ghouls

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Period Or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) - for The Head

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup - for The Beginning

Outstanding Music Supervision - The End

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - for The Target

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) - for The Target

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series - for The End

Outstanding Emerging Media Program - for Fallout: Vault 33

Unsurprisingly given the Fallout TV series' positive reception (which also helped bump the ageing Fallout 4 back up the charts), Amazon confirmed the show had been renewed for a second season back in April. There's no hint as to when Season 2 might air, but its show runners have already teased some of the things viewers can look forward to when it eventually arrives.