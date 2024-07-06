Fallout: London says "the end is in sight" as testing gets underway

The voluntary team behind Fallout: London, the DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, says "the end is in sight".

The mod – which allows us to visit the previously unexplored post-apocalyptic environment of London – is currently undergoing testing at GOG to ensure the mod and its installer "work on all supported machines".

"There has been a lot of speculation regarding our upcoming release, and we wanted to open up and clear the air for our core supporters," the Fallout: London team said.

"The bottom line is that we've sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light.

"Once they've completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!)

"It is in all of our interests that this final QA process is carried out in full, and we are very thankful that GOG is assisting," the statement concludes.

"While it may seem like not a lot is going on, we can assure you that the heads of the department have been working non-stop behind the scenes during this time to make the release build as good as it can be. The end is in sight."

Fallout: London was slated to drop on 23rd April 2024, but Dean Carter – team lead of the voluntary dev team – confirmed shortly before its release that the arrival of the long-awaited next-gen update for Fallout 4, which dropped just two days after London's scheduled release, meant "the past four years of [Team Folon's] work stands to simply break".

