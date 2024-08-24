Here's an 18-minute behind-the-scenes documentary about how Amazon's Fallout show was made

Amazon has dropped a free 18-minute behind-the-scenes peek at the making of the first season of Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show.

"Good morning, Vault Dwellers!" the team announced on the show's Twitter/X account. "Please enjoy this new 18-minute look at the making of Fallout Season 1. For Your Consideration."

You can check it out via the video below:

The documentary takes you "from Vault to Wasteland" with the cast and crew of the Emmy-nominated series. Bethesda boss Todd Howard even makes a cameo, gushing about how delighted he is with the show's environments and intense attention to detail.

Good morning, Vault Dwellers! Please enjoy this new 18 minute look at the making of Fallout Season 1. For Your Consideration. https://t.co/qvI5XB3adx pic.twitter.com/cAvEp0m8R5 — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) August 24, 2024

Fallout hails from executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of Westworld. It stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins.

Described as a story of "haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have", the show is set "200 years after the apocalypse, [when] the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them".

Fresh from its nominations for 16 Emmy Awards, the second season of Amazon's Fallout TV show is in production and "ahead of schedule".

In related news, Fallout: London is the "fastest-redeemed" game of all time on GOG.

The fan-made mod - which is being distributed for free via GOG's platform, hence why the digital games distributor can't use terms like "fastest-selling" - was redeemed more than 500,000 times in its first 24 hours.