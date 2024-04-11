Fallout 4 free next-gen update finally arrives this month

Yes, it is happening. Fallout 4 is finally getting that promised next-gen update, bringing the wasteland experience up to a silky smooth 60fps with increased resolutions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This update, which is free, includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/ S, Performance mode and Quality mode settings, as well as stability improvements and fixes.

Those playing Fallout 4 on PS4 and Xbox One, meanwhile, will be greeted with improved stability as well as login and quest fixes.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Fallout TV show official trailer.Watch on YouTube

If you are more partial to exploring Fallout 4 on PC, don't worry, there are additional features for you as well. Those blessed with higher-spec PCs will soon get widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates. There will also be a number of bug fixes and such.

Rounding out the PC-specific news for Fallout 4, the game will soon be available on the Epic Game Store, as well as being Steam Deck verified.

So, when is all this happening? Well, in the very near future. Fallout 4's next-gen update is arriving 25th April.

of Attribution

In addition to all the above, Bethesda has also promised "even more" Fallout 4 content, such as:

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, "Echoes of the Past," can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?

Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, we are including the following previously released Creation Club content:

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Ever thought a piggy bank would make a great weapon in a pinch? This weapon pack includes a variety of unconventional objects that have been transformed into deadly weapons, such as: a baseball launcher, a nail gun and a piggy bank.

Halloween Workshop

Leftover from an ill-fated Halloween party, thrown by the New England Technocrat Society, these 38 new Halloween decorations include witches, cauldrons, ghouls and more! Decorate for Halloween or make your settlements spooky all year round!

Image credit: Bethesda

Today's announcement has clearly been timed to coincide with the release of Amazon's Fallout adaptation, with the first season available to stream now on Prime. For more, be sure to check out Eurogamer's Fallout TV series review, where Graeme Virtue called the show "a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise".

Or, if you have already started watching the show, you can check out our best Fallout Easter eggs list from the first two episodes here.