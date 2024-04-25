I've watched the Fallout Prime series and, like so many others, I have been dragged back into Fallout 4. The only problem is, I've done three playthroughs now - and this makes it hard to enjoy the game when I know how all the quests turn out. Or do I?

Unbeknownst to me there were still some I just hadn't found, so this video is from me to you, for us folks who have played Fallout 4 to death but want to revisit it, as well as to those who are new to Fallout entirely. I've tracked down hidden, rewarding story-related content and missions that you may have missed in the Commonwealth so you can go forth and either enact the golden rule... or completely ignore it.

From helping robots trying to run their own shopping centre to the heebie-jeebies that'll crawl down your spine as you explore the Dunwich Borers Quarry, these are a mix of unmarked locations (ones which will not be found in your Pip-Boy map) and quests that are just plain difficult to begin, with a message-in-a-bottle PSA thrown in there for good luck.

Just give the video a watch and you'll find instructions on how to find each one, with maps for those that are fiddly to hunt down. These quests are ones I've never found before and which managed to make even my fourth playthrough feel new-ish, so for those of you who are just getting into the game thanks to Ghoulgins or are revisiting it thanks to the TV series awakening that old hyper focus, this video is for you!

11 Fallout 4 Hidden Quests For Veterans and Newcomers Returning to Fallout 4? These hidden quests are great for veterans and newcomers.Watch on YouTube