Fallout 76 is currently experiencing a huge surge in players, but is it any good now?

Like a lot of people right now, I've been bitten by the radiocative bug that is the Fallout TV show. Because of this, I've been diving into Bethesda's back catalogue of games in order to get my Fallout fix now that I've binged my way through the series.

On yesterday's VR Corner for instance, I installed a hefty mod list for Fallout 4 VR in order to try and create the most immersive experience possible. Unfortunately however, I'm basically computer illiterate and things didn't exactly go according to plan...

For today's live stream though, I've decided to revisit Fallout 76, a game that I bounced off of quite hard back when it first released. The answer to the question that I've posed in the headline to this video post really does depend on personal opinion but (spoilers for the stream) I've actually been really enjoying my return to Appalachia and have probably put about 20 hours into Bethesda's MMO over the past week. Playing it solo as a kind of 'Fallout 4.5' experience has really been scratching that itch for me so it might be that now is the perfect time for you to go back to it too!

So, if you're keen to see how Fallout 76 is faring now, 6 years after its initial release and you don't want to do the full 60GB download in order to check, please do join me from 3:30pm BST on the video player below.