Fallout TV series' in-show phone number might be teasing news in "33 weeks"

Fallout, you might have noticed, is having a bit of moment thanks to Amazon's acclaimed new live-action TV series; and one of its many easter eggs - an on-screen phone number that also happens to work if you dial it in the real world - has fans a-chatter as they ponder the significance of a curious message and a specific timeframe relayed within.

The phone number in question - 213-25-VAULT - makes an appearance during a Vault-themed infomercial, hosted by Walter Goggins' Cooper Howard, during the Fallout TV show's sixth episode. As Goggins does his thing, an on-screen message encourages viewers to "Call now!", and attentive fans have, as you might imagine, now done precisely that.

Ringing the number (thanks IGN) greets callers with the wails and cries of a man seemingly mid-torture before the line goes dead. More noteworthy, however, is the discovery that texting the number results in an entirely different response. "Thank you for texting Vault-Tec," the reply reads. "The next available appointment is 33 weeks from now, please stand by!". Additionally, there's an option to receive follow-up marketing material, eliciting the reply, "Congratulations! We may or may not be in touch if an appointment becomes available".

Fallout TV series trailer.

It's the "33 weeks" bit that's caused a degree of fan speculation, however. While the number is an obvious reference to Vault 33 - where TV show protagonist Lucy was born and raised - some have wondered if Amazon and/or Bethesda might additionally have a little something planned to occur in 33 weeks time. Which, to save you consulting your calendar, takes us to the end of November or the beginning of December this year.

That's just about far enough away that Amazon might have some Season 2 news to share by then (we already know Season 2 is likely coming), or perhaps Bethesda has prepped a fun little in-game easter egg that'll unlock for Fallout 76 or Fallout 4 - which is set to receive a next-gen patch this month - when the date rolls around. Or maybe it's nothing at all - which will increasingly seem to be the most likely option if Amazon's text message fails to count down as the weeks tick by.

Text it also pic.twitter.com/gRb11VzuQ5 — Fanatical Guy (@FanaticalGuy) April 12, 2024

Beyond mysterious messages pointing to potential undisclosed future events, there's been plenty more for fans to talk about following the Fallout TV show's release last week - including answers to long-running mysteries and suggestions (since denied) that certain non-Bethesda Fallout games may no longer be considered canon. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan, meanwhile, has been thinking a lot about Pip-Boy and the weird future of wearables.