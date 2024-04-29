Vampire Survivors gets go-karting and Santa in new 'hyper realistic AAAA' Laborratory update

Vampire Survivors - still vampire-free before you ask - has surprise-launched its brand-new Laborratory update - a "hyper realistic holiday themed" update so mindblowingly spectacular, developer Poncle is even going as far as to herald it a "AAAA" release.

The free Laborratory update (yes, with two 'r's) plunges players deep into the dark halls of a science lab - a "former pinnacle of weapons science, now overtaken by the forces of evil and a corrupted milk magician" - where one new character, one new secret character, three new weapons, and two new stages, including a bonus go-karting stage, because of course, await.

It's an update that - and I'm quoting the developer directly here so don't blame me if your sky-high expectations aren't met - "pushes Vampire Survivors to such wild new heights that Poncle are calling it their first 'AAAA' update". Expect such "industry-defining innovations" as "fully rendered running animations, mind-blowing train physics... and doors that open."

And if that hasn't already got you stampeding a path to the future of home entertainment, allow me to tweak your hype nubbin just a little further. Specifically, Vampire Survivor's Labarratory update introduces Santa Ladonna and their new Santa Javelin weapon, the Arma Dio passive weapon and the Seraphic Cry evolution, the new Laborratory stage, plus the Carlo Cart bonus level extravaganza, set in an abandoned underground railway station "where lizardmen run clandestine go-kart races". Oh, and there are seven new achievements too.

Vampire Survivor's Laborratory update is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Switch, Steam, iOS, and Android, meaning you've got plenty of time to get stuck in before its Contra-themed Operation Guns DLC launches (alongside a PlayStation release) on 9th May.