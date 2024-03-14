Vampire Survivors next Nintendo Switch Online trial

This is a quick public service announcement to let you know there is a free trial for Vampire Survivors - Poncle's award-winning gothic horror - over on Nintendo Switch. So, if you fancy your chances mowing down "thousands" of night creatures but haven't quite managed to get round to it yet, now is your time to shine.

This trial is available to Nintendo Switch Online members. It runs from today, 14th March, for one week, concluding on the 21st.

As is custom with these types of trials, any progress you make will carry over to the full version, should you choose to purchase the game later on. The full game is currently on offer for £3.39 over on the Nintendo eShop.

Last year, it was announced that Vampire Survivors had gone and scooped itself up the BAFTA for Best Game, beating out heavy hitters including the likes of Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarök. It also won the award for Game Design. Not only that, it is also getting its own animated TV series.

I wonder what will be necks for this breakout hit that our Donlan described as "near-endless RPG popcorn".