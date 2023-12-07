If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vampire Survivors announces Among Us DLC collaboration

Call an emergency meeting!

The Among Us beans are infiltrating Vampire Survivors in a new Emergency Meeting DLC out on 18th December for PC and Xbox.

Vampire Survivors developer poncle announced the collaboration DLC with fellow indie developer Innersloth yesterday along with a trailer showing off what it adds.

Emergency Meeting contains nine characters, 15 weapons, a new Among Us -inspired stage, 20 in-game unlocks, and the ability to see the future, according to poncle. Take a look at the trailer below.

The DLC will also add a new Adventure which takes Vampire Survivors to the Polus map in Among Us. Adventures are short self-contained story campaigns which poncle added to Vampire Survivors in its 1.8 update yesterday, 6th December.

Vampire Survivors: Emergency Meeting will cost £1.99 / £2.49. Releases on mobile and Nintendo Switch are "coming soon", poncle said.

If you're wondering whether poncle might have finally added vampires to Vampire Survivors, the developer simply replied to that question with three shrug emojis.

Among Us has its own indie collaboration running in-game at the moment, with a cosmetic bundle featuring a Sans from Undertale skin, of all things. Yesterday, Among US VR finally released for PSVR2.

