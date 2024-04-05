Among Us animation cast rounded out with Jurassic Park, Ratatouille talent

The sus team of voice actors for Among Us' upcoming animation is complete.

Debra Wilson has been announced as the voice of Yellow, with Patton Oswalt as White, Phil LaMarr as Brown and Wayne Knight as Lime.

Oswalt has had a range of roles throughout his comedic career including in the likes of Brooklyn 99, Modern Family and as the voice of the aspiring chef rat Remy in Ratatouille.

Wilson and LaMarr have starred in MADtv, an American sketch comedy series, and have both lent their vocal talents to a large number of video game series over the years.

LaMarr's credits include Far Cry, Final Fantasy and Mortal Kombat. Wilson's CV, meanwhile, boasts the likes of Halo and Call of Duty, although I know her best as Kit in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Cere Junda from the Star Wars Jedi games.

Last but not least, Knight is best known in this house as Dennis Nedry in Jurassic Park and Officer Don Orville in 3rd Rock from the Sun. His other acting credits include Seinfeld and Curb your Enthusiasm.

You can read up on their Among Us character details below:

Oswalt will voice 'White' - Contest Winner

No trauma, no drama

Task: Someone else will get to it.

Fun Fact: wealth can be a personality trait

Wilson will voice 'Yellow' - Ship Cook #1

Indignant, opinionated, prankster

Task: pizza

Fun Fact: Best friends with Brown

LaMarr will voice 'Brown'- Ship Cook #2

Chill, supportive, accountable

Task: also pizza

Fun Fact: Best friends with Yellow

Knight will voice 'Lime' - Engineer

Doomsday prepper, conspiracy theorist

Task: Getting stuff pretty much mostly fixed-ish

Fun Fact: Afraid of intimacy

🎬 Meet the last of our cast for our upcoming #AmongUsAnimated show!!! 🎬



ROUND 3:

⭐️ Debra Wilson - Yellow

⭐ @pattonoswalt - White

⭐️ Phil Lamarr - Brown

⭐️ @iWayneKnight - Lime pic.twitter.com/82zz25xUIF — Along Us (@AmongUsGame) April 4, 2024

These final four members join an actually quite impressive cast that includes The Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood, The Last of Us' Ashley Johnson and Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens.

We first got word of the upcoming Among Us adaptation last year, with a general overview that read: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs."

It sounds like the team is playing things pretty close to the game itself, then. After all, deceit and Machiavellian scheming is really what Among Us does best.