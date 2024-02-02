Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Among Us teases upcoming animated series with blood-splattered pizza party image

Deep pan-demonium.

Cropped in promo image from Among Us' Fungle map showing a crewmate looking at a glowing mushroom in its hands
Image credit: InnerSloth
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
1 comment

InnerSloth and CBS Studios have shared a small teaser for their upcoming Among Us animated series.

While it doesn't give too much away, the image shows an empty cafeteria with pizzas and balloons adorned by a banner that reads: "We're not dead".

Well, I presume it should be read that way anyway. However, a nice big splash of red blood has covered up the middle word, leaving only 'We're' and 'Dead' on show. Seems kind of sus...

Cover image for YouTube videoLet's Play Among Us: NEW MAP, SAME OLD CHAOS! ft. Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra & Dicebreaker!
Here's Eurogamer's video team playing Among Us with Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra and Dicebreaker.

Sharing the image on X, the Among Us social media account said "work on the show is progressing!!!" with an accompanying muscle emoji.

When someone joked it looked like a crewmate had spilled the ketchup, the Among Us team replied: "UGH new task: clean banner. Where is everyone anyway."

A look at the Among Us animated series showing an empty cafieteria with pizza and balloons. A banner splattered with blood reads: "We're ... dead"
Image credit: InnerSloth/CBS

We first got word of the upcoming Among Us adaptation last year, with a general overview that read: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs."

It sounds like the team is playing things pretty close to the game itself, then. After all, deceit and Machiavellian scheming is really what Among Us does best.

InnerSloth's social deduction title isn't the only game with an animated adaptation in the works. Along with Among Us, we also have The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft heading our way, to name but two.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Among Us

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Android Indie InnerSloth iOS Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 Strategy Xbox One
See 1 more Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments