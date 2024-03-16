Among Us animated show casts sus stars, including Ashley Johnson and Elijah Wood

Innersloth has revealed some of the sus stars that will be bringing the Among Us animated show to life.

As detailed in an announcement posted to Twitter/X yesterday, we now know that Ashley Johnson – perhaps known best as The Last of Us' Ellie – will be voicing "Purple", The Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood will play "Green", Fresh of the Boat's Randall Park will portray "Red", whilst Community's Yvette Nicole Brown will voice "Orange".

Let's Play Among Us: NEW MAP, SAME OLD CHAOS! ft. Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra & Dicebreaker! Here's Eurogamer's video team playing Among Us with Outside Xbox, Outside Xtra and Dicebreaker.

Red – "Captain of the Skeld" – is described as a blowhard people-pleaser, whilst Purple is the suspicious and sarcastic chief of security. Wood's Green is an unpaid intern who's just "happy to be there", and Brown's Orange is a spineless corporate shill from HR.

According to Variety, show creator Owen Dennis will also serve as executive producer on the series along with Innersloth's Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of the animation studio Titmouse also join the exec production credit roll.

As yet, no network or stream provider has been attached to the project.

🎬 Meet some of the cast for our upcoming #AmongUsAnimated show!!! 🎬



ROUND 1:

⭐️ Ashley Johnson - Purple

⭐️ @elijahwood - Green

⭐️ Randall Park - Red

⭐️ @YNB - Orange pic.twitter.com/XgUf4FDVYe — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) March 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

We first got word of the upcoming Among Us adaptation last year, with a general overview that read: "Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the 'Impostor' or fall victim to its murderous designs".

InnerSloth's social deduction title isn't the only game with an animated adaptation in the works. Along with Among Us, we also have The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft heading our way, to name but two.